Beehler's shooting keeps streak alive

Thirty-four and counting.

That is what the regular-season winning streak is now for LaVille’s boys basketball team after its 50-44 win over Tippecanoe Valley Friday night at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium.

This one wasn’t easy either, but enough defense, late free throws and more than enough Jared Beehler bombs led to the victory.

“That’s the Valley team we knew they’d be,” said LaVille head coach Michael Edison. “They are resilient. They keep coming at you.”

After Beehler hit four 3s to lead the Lancers (8-0) to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, the Vikings (5-4) stormed back with a 10-0 run in the second to offset Beehler’s five trey of the half to grab a 22-21 lead at the break.

The third quarter stayed close, but the game began to turn late in the period when Beehler hit his sixth triple surrounded by all five of Connor Wieczorek’s points to end the quarter on an 8-2 LV run that carried over into the fourth. Beehler nailed his final shot from beyond the arc to start the final period, Luke Beehler became more aggressive on the offensive end, Riley Wagoner seemed to be everywhere getting steals, rebounds, and floor burns and Rilye Cox hit four straight foul shots as the lead reached 47-36 with 1:28 to play.

“Seven 3’s. We probably would not have won without those,” Edison said of the senior, Jared Beehler. “He’s a shooter, one of the best I’ve ever coached; just a pure shooter. He’s quick on that trigger. One of his best assets is that he looks for his shot. We want him to do that. Shots that might be bad shots for other players are not for him. If he’s two or three feet behind the three-point line, I think he’s the same percentage as if he’s right on that line.

Tippy Valley did hit two 3s over the final 1:10, but a driving bucket from Luke Beehler and another freebie from Cox iced the win.

“We needed that (basket from Luke),” continued Edison. “He had a big 3 right in front of me before that. We needed that one too. Then he drove and finished strong a couple times and those were big.

“(Wagoner) did a ton of just being quick to the ball and getting rebounds. The ball goes into the post and he’s right on him, nice and tight, not fouling, but lowering his percentage, making him earn it. He made plays that the average fan doesn’t notice. He doesn’t score much, but you cannot take him off the court because he does so many things for us.

“(Cox) stepped up. He has confidence in shooting free throws. I have confidence in him.”

Jared Beehler finished with 23 points. Cox (6-8 FTs) ended with a dozen and Luke Beehler 10, nine coming in the fourth quarter.

LaVille’s next game will be Dec. 29 as part of the Park Tudor Tournament. The Lancers open with Indianapolis Howe.

• LAVILLE 50, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 44

At Lakeville

TV 8 22 28 44

LV 16 21 31 50

TIPPECANOE VALLEY (44): Tanner Trippiedi 4 1-2 10, Jalen Porter 0 0-0 0, Jalen Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Parkur Dalrymple 3 2-2 10, Wes Melanson 2 0-0 6, Cameron Parker 4 2-2 10, Jace Potter 2 4-4 8, Alex Craft 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 9-10 44.

LAVILLE (50): Connor Wieczorek 2 0-0 5, Luke Beehler 4 1-2 10, Riley Wagoner 0 0-0 0, Jared Beehler 8 0-0 23, Leyton Czarnecki 0 0-0 0, Bobby Good 0 0-0 0, Ayden Doyle 0 0-0 0, Rilye Cox 3 6-8 12, Jimmy Fischer 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 7-10 50.

3-pointers: LaVille 9 (J. Beehler 7, L. Beehler, Wieczorek), TV 5 (Melanson 2, Dalrymple 2, Trippiedi). Fouls (fouled out): LaVille 11 (Wieczorek), TV 15 (none).

Records: LaVille 8-0, TV 5-4

JV: TV 55, LV 52