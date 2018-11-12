Bee-ginning beekeeping class

Freedom Hills Farm, Marshall County Purdue Extension, and Marshall County Farm Bureau are partnering together to offer a six-week class for beginning beekeepers.

Classes will be held at the Plymouth Public Library.

They will begin on Wed., Jan. 9 and will run every Wednesday through Feb. 20.

The weekly classes will run 2 hours each session.

Stephen Neff of Freedom Hills Farm will be teaching the class.

Neff is a beekeeper located in Walkerton in Marshall County.

After 3 years of personal study, Neff started beekeeping in 2004 with two hives as a hobby.

By 2009 he was keeping 20 hives and began to sell the honey in wholesale and retail settings.

Neff’s business now includes queen-rearing.

