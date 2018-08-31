AVMRA Chapter 16 donated $900 to DAV

American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association (AVMRA) donated $900 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 42 Wednesday. AVMRA Chapter 16 Commander Wilson Gray and AVMRA Board of Directors Member Ted Cudney presented $900 to DAV Chapter 42 Commander Bud Ross.

AVMRA organized a DAV Benefit Ride that was held on Saturday, August 11. The ride was followed by a meal and karaoke. Gray emphasized, “We help all vets, young and old.” Gray shared, “We recently purchased a portable air conditioner for a veteran whose central air went out. It was the fastest solution to keeping him cool through extremely hot temperatures.” Whether it be fundraiser for organizations that help veterans or case by case support, AVMRA focuses their good will efforts on veterans.

Gray invited anyone interested in helping veterans to join. “AVMRA is open to anyone - man, woman, or child - who wants to help veterans in any way.” Though the association is a motorcycle group, Gray emphasized, “You don’t need a bike to join!”

Gray shared of his experience with AVMRA, “I think it is the greatest thing in the world.”

There are 16 chapters in Northern Indiana. Chapter 17 is located in Kokomo. Each chapter has a minimum of 5 veterans; 1 Commander, 1 Vice Commander, and 3 board members.

For those interested in finding out more about the association, Gray encourages attending a meeting first. Meetings are held at the Koselke Mayfield American Legion located in Wanatah on the third Sunday of every month at 4 p.m.

Membership dues are $20 annually. “We want for anyone who wants to join to become a member. We don’t want for anyone to be left out due to high membership prices so we keep them low.”

Koselke Mayfield American Legion Post 403 is located at 203 South Washington Street in Wanatah. More information can be found online by visiting avmra16.com.

Ross shared that two service officers are on-site at the Life Enrichment Center to assist veterans and their families with needs. “Hillard Minnix and Christine Frufenhour are both nationally certified DAV service officers who are well equipped to help veterans with a variety of needs.” Office hours are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ross shared that for those who need help who cannot make it to regular office hours can request a visit, “We make house calls upon request.”