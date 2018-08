Auto Park Bremen Ford donates to Bremen schools

Bremen Ford was recently challenged to get over 1000 likes on their Facebook page. In return for all the likes Bremen Ford made a $1000 donation to the Bremen Schools general fund. Present at the check donation was:

Back row left to right: Andrew Rohde, Bremen HS Asst. Principal; Larry Yelaska, Bremen K8 Principal; Nick Shepherd, Auto Park Ford Parts Manager; Rick Wilson, Auto Park Ford Service Director; Jarred Zeisig, Auto Park Ford Service Advisor; Doug Brown, Auto Park Ford Service Tech; Jason Clark, Auto Park Ford Service Tech; Drew Westafer, Auto Park Ford Sales Manager; Dana Dutoi, Auto Park Ford Sales

Front row left to right: Reggie Flesvig, Bremen MS Asst. Principal; Lori Hundt, Bremen Special Services Director; Bruce Jennings, Bremen HS Principal; Dr. Jim White, Bremen Schools Administrator; Ken Norris, Auto Park Ford Owner; Tony Meadors, Auto Park Ford Business Manager; Dan Falk, Auto Park Ford Owner; Megan Custer, Auto Park Ford Office; Angel Singleton, Auto Park Ford Sales; Deb Adams, Auto Park Ford Office