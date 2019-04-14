Auditor’s office donates to replica of Vietnam Wall Plymouth visit

The Marshall County Auditor’s office donated $75 to the American Veterans Tribute & Traveling Wall which is an 80 percent replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

The Wall will appear in Plymouth at the River Park Square on Sept. 12-15.

All donations are accepted at Key Bank in Plymouth and are tax deductible. The cost to bring “The Vietnam Wall” to Plymouth is $8,000 plus amenities.

One of the co-workers who read about the event in the Pilot News brought up the idea of the donation.

Because many of the employees within the office have ties to veterans and value the sacrifice made by those veterans.

The Marshall County Auditor’s office has been given the option to wear blue jeans every Friday and contributes at least $1.00 on a quarterly basis.

The office donates the money collected to organizations that they feel offer worthy programs in their communities within Marshall County.

Although the Auditor’s office gives a small reward each week, the most rewarding part has been seeing the results of the donations to the communities. Thank yous and photos of children who received this donation is heartwarming.

There are so many great causes in Marshall County that are helping to make our communities a better place.

The Auditor’s office is happy to be a small part of a much larger cause. Other donations that the Marshall County Auditor’s office have made are: Bread of Life Food Pantry, Plymouth; Blessings in A Backpack, Bremen; Food Pantry, Walkerton; Operation Quiet Comfort; Destination Imagination, Bourbon; Culver Public Library/ Culver High School Young Adult Book Club; Argos United Methodist Church Shepherd’s Food Pantry; LaVille Elementary School lunch/clothing need; Mark Wagner Scholarship Fund, Bremen; Military Working Dog Team Support, Bourbon; Shop With A Cop; and the American Legion Post 27 Vietnam Wall project.