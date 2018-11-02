Arrest made in Kosciusko County arson case

One subject is in custody Friday morning after being arrested on preliminary charges of arson and stalking near Barbee Lake in Kosciusko County.

On Oct. 27, a residence in the 3000 block of 700 East reported a fire causing damage to her residence. The arson caused damage to the siding of the residence an estimate for damage during this fire was $2,500, Capt. Chris McKeand said in a news release.

On Oct. 31, a second fire was reported causing $2,500 damage to residence a second time. This fire was also determined to be arson.

An investigation was conducted into these incidents, and investigators determined a suspect for the case. Investigators apprehended the suspect while he was located back in the area of the residence with a lighter in his possession. The suspect admitted to setting the two previous fires, and it was determined he was involved in a previous relationship with the victim.

Kosciusko County Investigators arrested Trenton C. Bowers, 37, of Huntington, for arson and stalking on Thursday at approximately 8 p.m. Bowers was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail for arson and stalking relating to this case.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the North Webster Fire Department and the Warsaw Fire Department in the conclusion of this case.