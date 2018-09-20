Argos too much for Cavs

A muggy night in Culver saw a slug fest on the pitch for the better part of a 6-0 Argos win over the Cavs in soccer.

A relentless Argos attack could manage just one controversial goal in the first half but eventually wore out Culver at around the 70 minute mark to push three goals in that would put it out of reach.

“At that point we have such a small bench we began cramping and everything else,” said Culver assistant coach Clay Marshall. “80 minutes of soccer against Argos is a lot of work. I’m excited for sectional. I have high hopes. It was a good game. Very physical. Very difficult, but a good game.”

The Dragons pushed the issue from the opening kick with numerous good runs at the goal and some missed golden opportunities, turned away time and again by a very stout Culver defense.

Finally with about 2:12 left in the first half, Argos’ Devon Allen got into the box on a corner kick and headed a goal home for the Dragons. The score was initially waved off by the side judge for off side but after conferring with the referee the goal was allowed and the Dragons had a lead they would never relinquish.

“We were very inefficient in the first half, in the second we started to get a little better,” said Argos coach Todd VanDerWeele. “Culver was hustling in there. They were throwing everything they had at us. Whenever we’d have an opening they’d deflect a shot. They gave us fits in that first half.”

The second half started much the same with Argos applying constant pressure to the Culver goal and missing several golden opportunities including an outstanding save by goalie Brandon Jones when Argos forward Chino Roque was in perfect position for a rebound goal off the cross bar, but couldn’t sneak it past Jones.

“Our guys at the back had a phenomenal game,” said Marshall of his team’s defensive effort. “Brandon England had a big save at the end there, Dakota (Bennett) had a good one, just a whole good game. He’s (Bennett) one of our captains and he started cramping there midway in the second half so he started slowing down. All in all we couldn’t have asked for a better defense.”

The heat did begin to get the better of Culver as the night wore on with several players needing to be helped to the sideline in the second half with cramping issues.

“Second half I think they got a little tired and I have a lot more bodies on my bench but they gave a great effort and worked really hard to get to this point,” said VanDerWeele. “We still have some inconsistencies (on the attack) we’re trying to work through. We’ve got tools it’s just getting all of our guys to put it together for 80 minutes. We’re getting there It’s just been a longer process this year.”

Lukas VanDerWeele broke the game open with a pair of goals assisted by Roque at 20:34 and 16:37 in the second half. Jonah Osborn, Lane Bollenbacher and Ian Kindig grabbed goals of their own in the last 10 minutes to put it out of reach.

While not tested much of the night the Argos defense was efficient and active.

“We moved Owen Nifong back, he’d been playing some mid and he’s a ball stopper,” said VanDerWeele. “(Sam) Manikowski was doing a really good knocking it down and pushing it forward.”

Argos is now 7-2-4 on the season with a game against Andrean on Saturday. Culver is now 3-7 with a game against Bremen on Monday night.

•ARGOS 6, CULVER 0

at Culver

First Half

Argos Devon Allen (Owen Nifong) 38th

Second half

Argos Lukas VanDerWeele (Chino Roque) 60th

Argos VanDerWeele (Roque) 64th

Argos Jonah Osborn (VanDerWeele) 71st

Argos Lane Bollenbacher 77th

Argos Ian Kindig (Allen) 78th

Shots on goal: Argos-12, Culver-0

Saves: Culver-6 (Brandon Jones)

Fouls: Argos-6, Culver-4

Corners: Argos 9, Culver 1

Records: Argos 7-2-4, Culver 3-7