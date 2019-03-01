Argos punches ticket for final with host Triton

It will be an all Marshall County final at the Triton sectional on Saturday night as Argos upended Oregon-Davis 78-26 and Triton won their game with South Central by a score of 45-29.

Argos vs. OD

In a game that was never in doubt, the Argos Dragons ran away from the Oregon-Davis Bobcats on Friday night, winning by a final score of 78-26.

Oregon-Davis didn’t make it nearly as easy as the final score indicated, playing with hustle and determination that was obvious from the tip-off.

Sophomore guard Dylan Murphy hit a smooth step-back three to give the Bobcats an early 3-1 lead, and after a Dragon layup, he drove right and dropped a sweet dime to a cutting Jared Bryan to push the lead back up to two at 5-3.

Unfortunately for Oregon-Davis, however, the night belonged to junior guard Sam Manikowski.

Manikowski was a man possessed for the Dragons, driving inside at will, connecting time and time and time again from midrange on his way to 23 first half points. He hit seven of his 10 short range efforts and splashed in his only three point try to go along with a perfect 6 for 6 from the line in the first two quarters as the Dragons carried a 44-15 lead into the locker room.

Oregon-Davis, to their credit, played with a reckless abandon the entire game, befitting a team with nothing to lose.

Nearly every possession saw the Bobcats driving hard to the basket. Too many of these trips came up empty however, as the size and length of the Dragons proved too much.

Argos’ center Ian Kindig at 6’7” stood a full seven inches taller than any player for Oregon-Davis, and his presence down low on defense was a hefty deterrent to the Bobcat offense.

Manikowski continued his brilliance in the second half with seven points in the first four minutes, and when he checked out of the game for the last time with 3:15 left in the quarter, he had outscored the Bobcats by himself, 30-15. Argos pulled their starters in the fourth quarter and the reserves were able to salt the game away.

Manikowski was the high man with 30, while Owen Nifong chipped in 14 for the Dragons. Dylan Murphy led the Bobcats with 14 points and four rebounds. Argos held the Bobcats to just 20.6 percent shooting for the game, and outscored Oregon-Davis 32-7 on possessions following a turnover.

Argos improves to 20-4 and will take on Triton Saturday night for the sectional championship. Oregon-Davis finishes the season 1-21.

•ARGOS 78, OD 26

at Triton

OD 7 8 5 6 - 26

Argos 17 27 21 13 - 78

OD (26) - Cooley 1 0-0 3, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Green 0 0-0 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Weil 1 0-1 2, Bryan 1 2-2 4, Murphy 3 7-8 14, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Crum 1 0-0 3, Pitts 0 0-0 0, Galbiati 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-11 26.

Argos (78) - Manikowski 11 7-7 30, VanDerWeele 1 2-4 4, Kindig 4 1-2 9, Norris 1 1-1 3, Osborn 0 0-0 0, Richard 1 0-0 2, Riddle 1 0-0 2, Bollenbacher 2 1-2 5, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Nifong 4 6-7 14, Kindig 2 1-2 5, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 18-24 78.

Triton vs. South Central

The Triton Trojans rode another hot start into their matchup against the South Central Satellites, and punched their ticket to the sectional championship with a 45-29 win on Friday night.

The Trojans jumped out 11-0 on Elkhart Christian on Tuesday night, and were up early again against South Central, this time 12-1 in the first six minutes of the game.

The Trojans were content to run long motion sets against the patient Satellite defense, burning 65 seconds on their first possession before hitting a wide open Beau Hepler for three.

South Central was determined to get 6’7” center Brendan Carr involved early, flashing him to the low post several times per possession, but the Trojan defense was ready early on, fronting him and showing constant backside help.

The Satellites didn’t get their first field goal until a catch and shoot three by guard Trent Hudspeth with :47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Hudspeth would go on a mini 6-0 run to pull South Central back within 5 at 12-7, but unforced turnovers hurt the Satellites as the half drew near. Errant passes and fumbled connections led to back to back Triton field goals as they took advantage of the errors.

Tye Orsund was a huge factor for the Trojans early on, snatching five rebounds and leading Triton with eight first half points on 3-5 shooting.

“He’s just playing with a lot of confidence right now”, said coach Jason Groves of Orsund. “He’s getting to the basket, he’s finishing, he’s knocking down that jumper, it’s been great for us.”

Hudspeth’s six were the top mark for South Central as Triton allowed Carr just three first half shot attempts. Triton didn’t shoot well, just 36.8 percent, but took 19 shots to South Central’s 11 in the first two quarters.

Triton was able to open up some breathing room as the offense slowly started to heat up after the halftime break.

The 5-6 Hepler attacked the basket fearlessly, hitting an off balance layup and generating a steal which turned into a quick three by freshman Ashton Oviedo that made it 28-13.

Brendan Carr was able to find some operating room as well for the Satellites, slipping to the basket off of pick and roll set and scoring six in the period.

Tyson Yates was a spark plug for the Trojans in the fourth, using his speed and deft shooting touch to keep the Trojans comfortably ahead. After playing just a minute and eighteen seconds in the first half, Groves rewarded his effort with 8 minutes in the second half, which he turned into 6 points and two assists.

“For a freshman in this atmosphere, he calmed down after a little bit, made some key plays, hit a big three, ran the offense really well,” said Groves.

Brendan Carr was the leading scorer for the Satellites with 18, while Orsund contributed 14 and seven rebounds for the victorious Trojans.

South Central finishes the season 4-19, while Triton improves to 10-14 and will play Argos in the sectional championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In their only other meeting this season, Argos came out on top, 46-35. Argos’ Sam Manikowski and Ian Kindig both had 13 in the win.

“We got down early last time,” said Groves of the Dragons. “We have to believe we can win. It’s our home court, just bring that mental focus to the walkthrough, hopefully the kids absorb it, and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow night.”

•TRITON 45, SOUTH CENTRAL 29

at Triton

SC 4 7 6 12 - 29

Triton 12 7 15 11 - 45

South Central (29) - Christy 0 0-0 0, Osburn 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-1 0, Smoker 0 0-0 0, Carr 7 4-10 18, Newburn 0 1-2 1, Schmack 0 1-2 1, Klimczak 0 0-0 0, Hudspeth 3 1-1 9. Totals 10 7-17 29.

Triton (45) - Yates 2 1-2 6, Orsund 5 4-5 14, Bules 1 0-0 2, Hepler 3 2-4 9, Oviedo 2 0-0 6, Amsden 0 0-2 0, Richman 2 2-4 6, Heckaman 1 0-0 2, Westafer 0 0-3 0. Totals 16 9-20 45.