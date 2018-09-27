Argos Dragons volleyball team to host ‘PINK’ fundraiser

Members of the Argos Dragons Volleyball Team are holding a fundraiser to raise money to help local women who are battling breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer awareness month. Organizer Dreama Richard shared, “This isn’t our first ‘PINK’ game. But this is the first time we are organizing a fundraiser with it.” The Dragons would appreciate the community’s support in raising money to help women in need.
By: 
Jamie Stoner
Staff Writer
jstoner@pilotnews.com
Thursday, September 27, 2018
ARGOS

Argos Jr.-Sr. High School student and Dragons volleyball player Dreama Richard is organizing a fund raiser in conjunction with the ‘PINK’ game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5.

“This isn’t our first ‘PINK’ game," Richard said. "But this is the first time we are organizing a fundraiser with it."

“All of the proceeds from our fundraiser will be donated to the Cancer Society," she continued.

The funds will stay in Marshall and Fulton counties to provide help to local women battling breast cancer.

The team is organizing a bake sale and will also be selling t-shirts during the game.

“There will be tons of pink!” Richard said.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The team would love the public’s support in their efforts to raise money to help women struggling with breast cancer.

Category: