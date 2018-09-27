Argos Dragons volleyball team to host ‘PINK’ fundraiser

Argos Jr.-Sr. High School student and Dragons volleyball player Dreama Richard is organizing a fund raiser in conjunction with the ‘PINK’ game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5.

“This isn’t our first ‘PINK’ game," Richard said. "But this is the first time we are organizing a fundraiser with it."

“All of the proceeds from our fundraiser will be donated to the Cancer Society," she continued.

The funds will stay in Marshall and Fulton counties to provide help to local women battling breast cancer.

The team is organizing a bake sale and will also be selling t-shirts during the game.

“There will be tons of pink!” Richard said.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The team would love the public’s support in their efforts to raise money to help women struggling with breast cancer.