Argos, Bourbon Christmas tree lightings are quickly approaching

Argos Community Tree Lighting Ceremony is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.

“You are invited as we light the Community Christmas Tree in front of the Argos Public Library. Hot chocolate, caroling, and ribbons to tie on the tree will be provided at no cost to the community.”

It is sponsored by the Friends of Argos Public Library and the Argos Public Library.

The Bourbon Christmas Tree Lighting festivities will be Sat., Dec 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Multiple businesses will be serving hot chocolate and other festive treats for all to enjoy.

Free lighted carriage rides will be offered throughout the evening.

Santa will be lighting the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

Children will be given an opportunity to create an ornament to be placed on the town tree.

Following the illumination of the tree, kids will be able to follow Santa to the North Pole (Fire Station) to tell him what they would like for Christmas.

Toys will be collected for the children who receive Triton ‘Blessings in a Backpack’.

Collection boxes are already set up at Bourbon Street Pizza, Main Street Boutique, The Standard, Britos and First Merchant Bank.

Triton Choir will be leading the community in Christmas carols accompanied by a five-piece brass set.

For more information about Bourbon's tree lighting, contact Jordan Fuller on Facebook @JordanFuller.

