Area under winter weather advisory for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning at 8 a.m. (EST) Saturday and lasting through midnight.

Forecasters are calling for 2-4 inches of snow across much of Northern Indiana, including Marshall and Starke Counties.

While the accumulation won’t be that great, the NWS predicts slippery roads and times of low visibility during the advisory period.

Farther south, including Fulton and Pulaski counties, is under a weather advisory from 5 a.m. Saturday to midnight. The forecast is for 4-6 inches of snow with up to 7 inches of accumulation possible in some areas, according to NWS.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s Northwest District issued a full callout of plow drivers in anticipation of the snow, “with drivers treating the roads with brine in many areas in advance of the storm moving in,” according to a press release.