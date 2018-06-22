Area under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a flash flood watch for Marshall County through midnight.

Along with Marshall County, Starke, Fulton, Kosciusko and Pulaski counties are also included under the watch. It expires at 11 p.m. CDT.

The NWS said heavy rains over the last 36 hours make conditions right for possible flash flooding if areas again receive heavy rainfall.

The NWS also said conditions are right for the formation of funnel clouds through early this evening across northern Indiana.

“These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes,” the NWS says in a statement. “However, on rare occasions, funnel clouds can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage.”

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted through this evening and overnight. No strong storms are expected, however, according to the NWS.

For Saturday, there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Sunday is expected to be only partly cloudy.