Appeal denied for man involved in Costello slaying

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Plymouth man’s sentence for his role in the slaying of a Marshall County man.

The appeals court on Monday denied 20-year-old Maeson Coffin’s appeal of his sentence for his involvement in the killing of Richard P. Costello, of Plymouth, in 2016.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Coffin in February to 15 years total behind bars after Coffin pleaded guilty a month earlier to burglary, auto theft and theft as part of an agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of that plea deal, charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder were dismissed.

Coffin’s co-defendant in the case, Gauvin Monaghan, 19, of Watertown, N.Y., pleaded guilty in November to a single count of murder in connection with the beating death of Costello, 79, in October 2016.

Bowen sentenced Monaghan in December to the maximum term of 65 years.

In a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office, charges of conspiracy to commit murder, auto theft, burglary and theft were dismissed against him.

The Indiana Court of Appeals denied Monaghan’s appeal of his sentence in June.

Prosecutors have said Monaghan killed Costello and Coffin then helped hide Costello’s body. The two then stole items from Costello’s home before taking his vehicle and fleeing the state.

Coffin is serving his sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is in 2027.

Monaghan is currently imprisoned at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, which is about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis. His earliest possible release date is in October 2065, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

