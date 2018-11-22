Annual tradition: Downtown Plymouth tree lighting set for Saturday

The annual downtown Plymouth Tree Lighting, “The Music of the Holidays,” is Saturday featuring an old-fashioned small-town Christmas atmosphere.

Shop small and support the local downtown merchants offering special discounts for everyone on your list.

The Marshall County Museum will be a-glow with the model trains running extra hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for making family memories.

The Chamber of Commerce and Heartland Artists will be set up to help visitors make a special holiday craft at 5 p.m. until the parade.

Stay warm with free hot chocolate and cookie stations on Garro Street.

The Parade of Lights, a Christmas parade with lighted floats, makes its way down Michigan Street at 6 p.m.

Gather along the Michigan Street bridge for the spectacular Christmas tree lighting and check out a light show set to music at River Park Square.

Don’t forget to have the kids picture taken with Santa Claus at the Marshall County Museum after the parade.

Heartland Artists Kids’ Ornaments program is 5-7 p.m. in downtown Plymouth.

The lighting of the tree event will have lots of activities, including ornament creativity at Heartland Artists Gallery located in the Art Block at 101 N. Michigan St.

Any time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the gallery will be open for kids to make their own artistic ornament for free.

Depending on your child’s creativity, the crafting could take five to 10 minutes.