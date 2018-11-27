Annual radio auction to kick off ‘Shop with a Cop’

The Plymouth Fraternal Order of Police is inviting students to apply to shop with a cop for its annual event.

Hurshel Hunter, president of Plymouth FOP 195, says that in the Shop With a Cop event, students who apply and are selected for the program are given $100 and go shopping with local emergency professionals.

“They get $100 to spend, and 99.9 percent of the time, they buy clothes,” he said. “They don’t go to toys, they buy clothes; might be for them, might be for their mom. They sometimes want to buy gifts.”

To sponsor the funds for the event, Plymouth FOP hosts various fundraisers; this time of year, they’re getting ready for their live radio auction, which will take place on Dec. 7.

Members of the community can tune into WTCA AM 1050 for the live radio auction on Dec. 7. It starts at 8 a.m. and will finish when the last item sells, according to Hunter.

There are 450 items community members can call in to bid on, including housewares, clothes, toys and a signed Peyton Manning helmet

But he noted two attention-drawing auction items.

“This is our eighth year networking with Oliver Ford and Kersting’s,” he said. “They donated for the radio auction what we call ‘big-board items.’”

Oliver Ford donated a 2010 Ford F150 that has 110,000 miles on it; Kersting’s Cycle Center donated a new 2019 Yamaha Viking off-road vehicle.

Read more about this in today's edition of the Pilot News.