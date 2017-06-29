Up And Coming Musician Set To Entertain
Music of all genres will be heard throughout the blocks of downtown Michigan Street as singer and songwriter Brendan James takes the stage at River Park Square at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night in Plymouth, Indiana.
Discover Plymouth, a non profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Plymouth, spearheaded the concert in an effort to increase overall interest in the community.
According to Riley Heeren, a member of the organization's promotions committee, Discover Plymouth sought to branch out from the local talent by reaching out to entertainers who are currently touring on a national level. "There were just a few people whose names we came up with," Heeren said, "we look for people who have some notoriety but are also willing to come to a community like Plymouth." Brendan James happened to be among the names mentioned.
