Ancilla College celebrates 52nd graduating class

Ancilla College graduated its 52nd class in school history on Saturday, May 4, at the Ancilla Domini Chapel. State Representative Jack Jordan addressed the audience that came to celebrate the 142 graduation candidates, of whom 83 walked in the ceremony.

“You carry within you a thumbprint that is unique and is the core of the mission of Ancilla College,” said Ancilla President, Dr. Michelle Dvorak, PHJC. “It is rooted in values of integrity and service to others. That thumbprint stays in your hearts.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Sam Soliman, continued the message of service stating, “In selflessness, self-fulfillment is attained.”

A reception followed, as Ancilla faculty, staff, students, and their families gathered in Cana Hall for fellowship and refreshments.

An Honors Convocation was held on Friday, May 3rd, at the Ancilla Domini Chapel, to recognize students for their achievements.

Of the 142 candidates, 37 received recognition for graduating Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Cum Laude.

Thirty-eight were honored for their affiliation with Ancilla’s Beta Beta Beta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society in American higher education, making this the largest PTK class to date.

There were also an additional three students who were recognized for completing honors-level courses.

Candidates receiving additional special honors were: Alecia Albanese (Departmental Honor for Education), Rachel Basel (Departmental Honor for Nursing), Haley Cencelewski (Departmental Honor for Culinary), Chiquita Chiestder (Departmental Honor for Nursing), Zach DeBaets (Departmental Honor for Education, Men’s Athletic Scholar), Michael Eads (Departmental Honor for Humanities), Chloe Kane (Departmental Honor for Business), Camryn Kopka (Scholar of Distinction, Women’s Athletic Scholar), Kyle Kunce (Departmental Honor for Communications), Mackenzie Laskey (Departmental Honor for Science), Lamisa Marshall (Departmental Honor for Nursing), Brooklyn Mason (Departmental Honor for Agriculture), Heather Nowatzke (Departmental Honor for Education), Julianna Phelps (Departmental Honor for Humanities), Chance Pineda (Departmental Honor for Professional Health Studies), Riley Price (Departmental Honor for Environmental Technology), Jared Richey (Departmental Honor for Environmental T e c h n o l o g y ) , Richard Sanchez (Departmental Honor for Communications), Jordan Schultz (Departmental Honor for Criminal Justice), Brooklyn Schutz (Departmental Honor for Culinary), Connor Sherwood (Departmental Honor for Business), Blair Standish (Departmental Honor for Agriculture), Emily Winebrenner (Departmental Honor for Humanities), Cassidy Wolff (Departmental Honor for Education).