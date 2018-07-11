Alligator captured after being spotted in Plymouth

An alligator that surprised neighbors by turning up in a northern Indiana subdivision's retention pond has been captured.

Brandon Crawford of Goshen tells WSBT-TV that he and another man captured the reptile about 3 a.m. Wednesday and turned it over to police in Plymouth, about 20 miles south of South Bend.

Crawford says he used a frog to lure the alligator to shore and capture the animal. WNDU-TV reports the alligator is 2-3 feet long, and was apparently someone's pet.

The reptile was discovered earlier this week by teenage boys when it tried to eat their bat while they were fishing.

Neighbors who flocked to the pond to see the alligator had nicknamed it "Ali."