About 75 attend Plymouth airport open house

About 75 people attended an open house at the Plymouth Municipal Airport meant to serve as a new company’s introduction to the community and to highlight a new academic program aimed at Michiana-area high school students.

“Flying is open to anyone,” said Dan Marohn, co-owner of AlphaFlight, told the crowd gathered in the airport’s M hangar. “It doesn’t matter your background. That’s what we want to bring.”

AlphaFlight will offer flight instruction and aircraft rental at the airport.

