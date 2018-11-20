About 75 attend Plymouth airport open house

Visitors view aircraft Monday night during an open house at Plymouth Municipal Airport’s M hangar. The night served as a public introduction to AlphaFlight, a flight instruction and aircraft rental business located at the airport, and the partnership between the airport, AlphaFlight and Michiana-area schools to offer aviation-related courses to high schoolers.
By: 
Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
smcgrath@thepilotnews.com
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
PLYMOUTH

About 75 people attended an open house at the Plymouth Municipal Airport meant to serve as a new company’s introduction to the community and to highlight a new academic program aimed at Michiana-area high school students.

“Flying is open to anyone,” said Dan Marohn, co-owner of AlphaFlight, told the crowd gathered in the airport’s M hangar. “It doesn’t matter your background. That’s what we want to bring.”

AlphaFlight will offer flight instruction and aircraft rental at the airport.

Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News.

Category: