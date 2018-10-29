9 BHS students to compete for distinguished young woman title

Nine Bremen High School (BHS) senior girls will compete for the title of Bremen's Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., in the Bowen Auditorium of BHS.

Formerly known as American Junior Miss, DYW, a national scholarship program founded in 1958, has provided over $100 million in cash scholarships and $1.1 billion college granted scholarship opportunities.

Founded in Mobile, Ala., DYW is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls.

During its 60 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 765,000 young women. The program announced its new name in June 2010.

The mission of DYW is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent.

National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell's Oyster House, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, The Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, and The Alabama Media Group.

The nine young women competing for Bremen's DYW on Nov. 3 will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

The participant selected as the DYW of Bremen will advance to the state level at the DYW of Indiana Showcase, held in Kokomo in the spring.

The nine young ladies competing for this year's title at the Bremen DYW Showcase are Annabelle Heiter, Caitlin Traxler, Camryn Cook, Hannah Rowe, Liz Andrews, Citlali Jacobo, Caitlyn Myers, Mykaila Culp, and Kaitlyn Cullers.

This year's Co-Chairs are Heather Dirrim and Kathy Ayoub. Pam Gunterman will serve as chairman emeritus.

DYW Scholarship donations can be made by mailing to P.O. Box 3, Bremen, IN 46505.

Further details regarding the upcoming DYW Showcase will follow in subsequent issues of the Enquirer. Check out future editions for contestant bios and head shots, along with program and ticket information.

