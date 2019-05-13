7th-, 8th-graders encouraged to apply for Marshall County law enforcement camp

Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel on Monday announced the third annual Marshall County Law Enforcement Appreciation Camp.

The camp session this year will be Thursday, June 20, through Sunday, June 23, at Potawatomi Wildlife Park, 16998 S.R. 331 in Tippecanoe. The phone number there is (574) 498-6550.

This camp is a program provided by the sheriff’s department for boys and girls in the seventh or eighth grade who are interested in learning more about what law enforcement does or are considering a career in law enforcement.

Deputies and police officers serve as counselors and instructors, according to a sheriff’s department press release.

Multiple police demonstrations are put on during the camp, ranging from S.W.A.T. teams, police and medical helicopters, to bomb squad and K9.

Campers will learn to work as part of a team as well as learn valuable leadership skills, according to the release. Campers will also be taught gun safety from Indiana Law Enforcement Academy-certified firearms instructors.

Any boy or girl in the seventh or eighth grade interested in attending the camp should have their parents contact Deputy Travis O’Neal at 574-341-4526 or traviso@co.marshall.in.us.

Students can also contact their school counselor for an application and additional information. Or visit the Marshall County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Hassel said the camp is free thanks to donations from several local individuals and businesses.

If campers need assistance getting to camp Hassel can make arrangements for a ride.