5th annual David's Run for Autism this weekend

NAPPANEE — The Price family of Nappanee has been putting on David’s Run for autism for five years now, with this year’s coming up on Saturday, held at Nappanee Elementary School.

Noah Price, now in college, created the event for his younger brother, David, who is on the autism spectrum.

They invite anyone from surrounding communities to participate in the 3K and 5K runs for the event. There are small prizes for the first three to finish the run, and this year there will be a special prize for the person who runs in the best costume.

The family also hosts an auction every year in conjunction with the run; this year’s is online only, and will be live until 6 p.m. on Saturday. All proceeds are donated to research on autism.

Pick up a copy of Heartland News on Thursday to learn more about the event.