4th lawsuit filed in connection with fatal school bus crash

A fourth lawsuit has been filed in connection with a Marshall County crash that killed a Pulaski Middle School student in early December.

Cheryl Warner, of Winamac, filed the lawsuit in Marshall Circuit Court on Friday. She was the driver of the 2016 International Eastern Pulaski Community School Corp. bus that was rear-ended by a straight truck on U.S. 31.

Owen Abbott, 13, was killed in the crash.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.