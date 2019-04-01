4 students suffer minor injuries after school bus struck by SUV

Four Union-North United School Corp. students suffered minor injuries after the school bus they were riding in was struck by a sport-utility vehicle Monday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, who is the ISP Bremen Post spokesperson, said Laura Watts, 31, of Lakeville, was driving a 2005 Freightliner school bus eastbound on Pierce Road, which is also S.R. 4.

Bohner said Watts had stopped in front of a home at 20884 Pierce, east of the intersection of S.R. 931, shortly before 8 a.m. to pick up some students.

As Watts began driving from the stop she was struck from behind by a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Lee Motz, 28, of Bourbon.

Four students — two 9-year-old boys, a 5-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl — were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Plymouth with complaints of pain, Bohner said in a news release. All four were treated and released.

Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.