3rd lawsuit filed against driver, employer connected to fatal school bus collision

A third lawsuit has been filed against the driver of a semi and the company he works for following a Marshall County school bus collision that left an eighth-grade student dead.

Amber Despot, of Winamac, the mother of eighth-grade Eastern Pulaski Community School Corp. student Krista, joins the mothers of two other students injured, one fatally, in suing Tylor Perry and National Construction Rentals for damages caused by the Dec. 5 collision.

Despot alleges Perry was driving in “careless and negligent manner” when the crash happened, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Dec. 21 in Marshall Circuit Court.

The complaint holds that Krista suffered “(physical) and mental injuries, some of which may be permanent,” according to the suit.

