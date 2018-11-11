38th annual Bremen Holy Walk dates announced, calling for volunteers

Playing the roles of fishermen at the Fisherman’s Hut along the path at the Bremen Holy Walk in 2017 were, from left, Grant Kauffman, Gary Kauffman and Troy Kennedy. The Kauffmans, father and son, had been volunteering in the Walk for two years while Kennedy had spent seven years as a volunteer.Last year then-13-year-old Amanda Henry, left, and then-10-year-old Peyton Fox, right, volunteered for the first time to play townsfolk of the recreated Bethlehem. For then-11-year-old Braden Fox, center, it was his fourth year volunteering in the Bremen Holy Walk.
By: 
Staff Report
Staff Writer
news@thepilotnews.com
Sunday, November 11, 2018
BREMEN

The annual Bremen Holy Walk is in the process of organizing and they need you.

The dates and times have been announced for this year's Holy Walk: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Guests can tour the live reenactment of the night that Jesus was born.

The Walk will guide guests through a recreated town of Bethlehem, with actors staying in character and true to the era.

Doors at Bremen High School will open one hour prior to the Walk. Guests are asked to arrive at the school for transportation to the Holy Walk site.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help bring the story of Christ’s birth to life. Join them in a trip back to Bethlehem. Message them via Facebook at Bremen Holy Walk.

The 2017 Bremen Holy Walk, featuring around 250 volunteer actors and tour guides, was a success, organizers said.
Bus after bus brought visitors to the Walk site where they embarked on a journey back in time, reliving the night Mary gave birth to Jesus.

The 2017 two-night event premiered the newly built three-sided wooden buildings to house the actors along the winding path, constructed by Jeff Welborn, chairman of the Bremen Holy Walk Steering Committee.

With assistant Danica Clark organizing the event, and over a couple hundred volunteers, the story of Christmas was told last year to visitors who came from all over the country.

Tags:

Category: