38th annual Bremen Holy Walk dates announced, calling for volunteers

The annual Bremen Holy Walk is in the process of organizing and they need you.

The dates and times have been announced for this year's Holy Walk: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Guests can tour the live reenactment of the night that Jesus was born.

The Walk will guide guests through a recreated town of Bethlehem, with actors staying in character and true to the era.

Doors at Bremen High School will open one hour prior to the Walk. Guests are asked to arrive at the school for transportation to the Holy Walk site.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help bring the story of Christ’s birth to life. Join them in a trip back to Bethlehem. Message them via Facebook at Bremen Holy Walk.

The 2017 Bremen Holy Walk, featuring around 250 volunteer actors and tour guides, was a success, organizers said.

Bus after bus brought visitors to the Walk site where they embarked on a journey back in time, reliving the night Mary gave birth to Jesus.

The 2017 two-night event premiered the newly built three-sided wooden buildings to house the actors along the winding path, constructed by Jeff Welborn, chairman of the Bremen Holy Walk Steering Committee.

With assistant Danica Clark organizing the event, and over a couple hundred volunteers, the story of Christmas was told last year to visitors who came from all over the country.