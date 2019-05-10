33 BHS students get Woodies scholarships

Thirty-three members of the Bremen High School class of 2019 earned a Woodies Scholarship -- ranging from $250 to $1,000 -- totaling $18,750.

Another $7,750 was awarded this year to BHS graduates of 2018, 2017, and 2016 who are currently in college.

Since its inception, the Woodies Scholarship Trust Fund has awarded a total of $934,629 to Bremen graduates!

In the front row, from left, are Annie Heiter, Anna Leeper, Citlali Jacbo, Ashley Jeffirs, MyKaila Culp, Kaelyn Shively, Katilin Yelaska, Josh Hawkins, Kelly Damian and Jackie Alvarado.

In the second row, from left, are Jennifer Esparza, Naomi Ayvar, Wendy Nava, Bryce Ginter, Noah Read, Carly Snyder, Caitlin Traxler, Caitlyn Myers, Kaitlyn Cullers, Brennen Adams, and Mr. Charles Schramm, the owner of Woodies Supermarket in Bremen.

In the third row, from left, are Drew Kiefer, Eric Perez, Victoria Orr, Abby Ukinski, Maria Hummel, Olivia Leeper, Bryce Godbold, Zach Gilley, Logan Fish, Evan Manges, Preston Porter and Mr. Aaron Black, who represents the Woodies Scholarship Trust Fund at 1st Source Bank in Warsaw.

Not pictured are Hannah Rowe and Freeman Patterson.

