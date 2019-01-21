2nd Winter Ball brings in over $18K for St. Michael Catholic School

For those who were unable to brave the brutal winter weather to attend but would like more information about how to support St. Michael students though an SGO (Scholarship Granting Organization) contribution, Jack Davis can be contacted by email at jdavis6k@gmail.com.
PLYMOUTH

Inclement weather did not stop guests from having a ‘ball’ during the 2nd Annual St. Michael Parish Winter Ball.

The event brought in over $18,000 to provide financial support to St. Michael Catholic School.

Krysta Magee along with the help of other Catholic School supporters organized ’Lights, Camera, Auction’.

A semi-formal evening of guests choice of prime rib or salmon catered by Christo’s, auctions and dancing were all part of an effort to support St. Michael’s in Plymouth.

Almost 40 items were donated to the ‘silent auction’, eightbig ticket items/packages were donated to the ‘live auction’, and sentimental classroom projects were prepared and auctioned off as well.

