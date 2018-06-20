2nd man sentenced in stolen DNR snowmobiles case

A Walkerton man has pleaded guilty for his connection to the theft of a pair of Indiana Department of Natural Resources snowmobiles from Potato Creek State Park late last year.

Troy Burgh, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single count of theft, a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years, as part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

