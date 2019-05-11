2019 Starke County Leadership Class graduates

Friday, May was the final class for the Leadership Starke County group. Starke County students, residents, and employees have been coming together monthly for a class that has been developed to increase awareness, make important introductions, and grow this group of leaders.

They have been challenged with new ways of thinking, discussed tough topics, learned about Board service, and made a commitment to continue making a difference in our county.

Congratulations to the 2019 Leadership Class graduates on a job well done.

