2019 Knox High School Winter Homecoming Court announced

Homecoming Week at Knox High School ended it’s many festivities with the crowning of the 2019 King and Queen during the halftime ceremony at Friday night’s game in Weinberg Gym.

The 2019 Knox High School Homecoming Court was presented at halftime and the announcement of who would be crowned the King and Queen.

The Homecoming Court: (left to right) Charity Elsea, Jake Kruger, Ali Bottorff, King Dawson Patrick, Queen Hailey Thompson, Jared Prater, Riley Goetz, Ricky Clark, Madison Land and Eian Coad.

