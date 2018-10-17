2018 season of Bourbon Food Truck Friday grand finale Oct. 19

The final Bourbon Food Truck Friday of 2018 will be Friday, Oct. 19.

“I am happy with the 2018 season of Bourbon Food Truck Friday,” BFTF organizer Jordan Fuller shared. “I believe it continued to show the family atmosphere of our community and provided great food and entertainment for families.”

Everly Sewer Service, Re/MAX Real Estate Agent Anna Gilsinger, 1st Merchant Bank, Swanson’s Car and Trucks, and the Standard have all been regular sponsors of BFTF. The Bourbon Public Library incorporated the 2018 summer reading program with BFTF.

“The community continues to get more involved,” Fuller said. “Businesses have had to schedule extra staff to accommodate increased demand during BFTF events. It has been good for families and businesses alike.”

