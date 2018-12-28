2018 Christmas decoration winner announced for Argos

Dan Bean of 404 W. Walnut St. was the 2018 Argos Town Council Christmas Decorations/Residential Grand Prize Winner.

Second place was awarded to 221 W. Williams St., and third place was awarded to 653 Freedom St.

Grand prize for businesses was awarded to Images Hair Salon, second place went to Earl Grossman Funeral Home and Argos Public Library took third.

