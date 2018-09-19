172 lives saved through blood drive organized by Abigail Powell

Abigail Powell was honored Monday evening during the Triton School Board meeting with a certificate of Excellence. Her accomplishments were two-fold. Powell organized a second successful blood drive and attended Hoosier Girls State at Trine University.

Powell shared, “172 lives were saved by the amount of blood collected through the blood drive.” Nearly 400 lives total have been saved combining the two blood drives that she organized.

Powell also shared about her experience attending Hoosier Girls State. Powell spent one week at Trine University to learn about Indiana’s government.

