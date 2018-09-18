10 finalists for ‘The Great Marshall County Read’

The Plymouth Public Library (PPL) will be hosting The Great Marshall County Read on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Sledding Hill in Centennial Park.

PPL and other Marshall County libraries including Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, and Culver will be uniting to see which book from The Great American Read 100 book list will be the county's favorite book of all time.

100 books were voted on and 10 books came out on top: ‘1984’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Anne of Green Gables’, ‘The Book Thief’, ‘Charlotte's Web’, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, ‘The Giver’, ‘The Help’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’, and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’.

We need the residents of Marshall County to help decide who will be the winner.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, giant signs will be laid out at the base of the sledding hill in Plymouth's Centennial Park.

Participants from around the county will be asked to pick their favorite and stand next to that sign as a drone flies up to take an aerial photo of who has the most votes.

Come be a part of this historic event!

PPL is working in collaboration with PBS and the American Library Association to help promote ‘The Great American Read’, a television series campaign that is designed to get the country reading and discussing books passionately.

Please contact Angela Resendez, Marketing Coordinator at PPL, for any questions or comments at 574-936-2324 x119.