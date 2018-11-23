’17 PHS grad named Miss Purdue

The Rees Theater marquee welcomes Miss Purdue University back to town for Thanksgiving break, and boy is she ever thankful.

Alicia Dennie, a sophomore at Purdue and Plymouth High School graduate (the daughter of Cory and Teresa Dennie) won the title just a week ago.

“I am so thankful to have the town of Plymouth supporting me and I always feel so welcomed when I come home from school,” Dennie said. “Purdue is where I'll be for the next few years but I'll always know where I came from and be thankful for the support the entire community always gave me with all my different accomplishments.”

Along with the community support, Dennie had most of her family at the contest cheering her on last Saturday.

