’14 PHS grad gets mayoral proclamation for internship

Katlyn Carroll is going to have to live up to her reputation after she was feted with a mayoral proclamation during a recent Plymouth Common Council meeting.

Mayor Mark Senter issued the proclamation for Carroll, a soon-to-be-graduate of Indiana University-South Bend, after she recently completed an internship with the mayor’s office.

Carroll, an intern since August 2018, is set to graduate yet this spring from IUSB with a degree in social work. Her internship ended earlier this week.

“Katlyn Carroll has rendered service to this community which deserves recognition,” Senter writes in the proclamation. “She has witnessed many interactions with our citizens, department head meetings, many board meetings and some decisions made by the office of the mayor …”

Carroll, a 2014 graduate of Plymouth High School, worked on the city’s website and made updates to the city’s Wikipedia page during her internship.

“We have seen Katlyn come out of her shell, if you will, the last eight months and I can see great social leadership on her horizon,” Senter writes in the proclamation, “… and I am pleased to tender this certificate of recognition to (her) with our sincere thanks for her dedicated service and the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.”