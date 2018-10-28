‘Still not an impossibility’: With Wednesday deadline approaching, Rees organizers $300K short of matching grant goal

It’s coming down to the wire for The Rees Theater.

The Rees Project Committee, the group behind efforts to rehabilitate and repurpose the downtown Plymouth landmark, hopes to reach the goal of $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations by Wednesday to secure a matching grant of $300,000 through the Regional Cities Initiative.

As of Friday, $1.2 million had been raised.

Still, organizers are guardedly optimistic the last $300,000 can be generated.

“It’s still not an impossibility at this point,” said Randy Danielson, one of the co-chairs of the Rees Project Committee, said Friday. “We’ll still keep thinking good thoughts.”

Danielson emphasized that donations don’t have to be cash. The gifts can also be in-kind donations, such as construction materials or labor.

“It would only take somebody with a major gift to put us where we need to be,” Danielson said.

Last Saturday 34 volunteers turned out to clear the building’s interior. That equalled more than 300 volunteer hours going into “removal of remaining seats, clearing a ceiling collapse, removal of carpet, cabinetry, obsolete fixtures and mounds of dirt and debris,” Danielson previously said.

With the demolition work done, it will allow for the removal of the auditorium’s plaster and metal lath ceiling. He said Michiana Contracting will do that work yet this fall and through early winter. In the spring, foundation and masonry work will be done and the roof will be replaced, Danielson previously said.

Donations can be made online through the Marshall County Community Foundation at www.marshallcountygives.org or, for project details and specific donor levels, visit www.reesproject.com, according to organizers.

Pledge forms are available at the Marshall County Community Foundation, Marshall County Historical Museum, Bowen Printing or by calling 574-286-2391.

Danielson said he gets calls nearly daily from the Marshall County Community Foundation updating him on the pledges being made to save the movie house.

“It’s very encouraging the number of gifts coming in,” he said.

The overall goal is to raise a total of $3.46 million to rehabilitate the theater. Of that amount, $600,000 will go into an endowment to support the theater’s continued operation.

Organizers hope to have all work completed by spring or early summer 2020 to coincide with the theater’s 80th anniversary.