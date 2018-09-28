‘Professional fun-havers’ to perform in concert, radio show

Musicians Joe Hart and Nikki Grossman decided to become partners in life and onstage in 2013, when they formed the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers.

“We started the Sapsuckers as kind of a ‘just-for-fun’ thing,” Hart said. “(We) thought we’d play a few shows, schedule a mini tour. Then we figured we might as well have a CD to sell on the tour ... and it was more successful than we had anticipated. So we’ve been doing it ever since.”

The Sapsuckers, based out of Soldiers Grove, Wis., draw inspiration from western-swing music, using Grossman’s expertise on the fiddle to revitalize the old-time country genre with original songs and covers. Besides fiddle, both provide vocals and guitar.

Those interested in watching the concert at 8 p.m. on Friday can purchase tickets for $15 at ASK For Flowers and wildrosemoon.com; or for $20 at the door.

The Sapsuckers will also be hosted by Wild Rose Moon for a radio show at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Schricker said the show will comprise an interview with the duo to learn more about their background, a quiz “game show” for select members of the audience, and an original performance by a local guest artist.

Tickets for this show can be purchased for $5.

Read more about the musicians in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.