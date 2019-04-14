‘Let Meowt’ fundraiser for Marshall County Humane Society

Marshall County Humane Society (MCHS) is ‘thinking outside the litter box’ with a new fundraiser.

‘Let Meowt’ is the MCHS version of an escape room.

It can be rented for birthday parties, girls night out, employee team building exercises or just for fun.

Shelley Montgomery shared, “We 100% recommend having a party to support the shelter.”

Shelley’s son, Bryson, celebrated his birthday there and asked that his guests bring gifts for the animals.

MCHS has their annual fundraiser Money for Mutts Catsino Night coming up on Sat., May 4.

A donation of $20 gets an all you can eat meal and beverages.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Black Jack, dice, 50/50 and Tip Boards are all part of the evening festivities.

Scott Hamel shared that Indiana Motor Speedway donated tickets to be raffled off in additional to hundreds of other prizes.

The event will be held at Knights of Columbus located at 901 E. Jefferson St.

MCHS is always in need of bleach, paper towels, laundry soap, puppy chow, kitten chow, scoop-able cat litter, newspapers, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, blankets, bath towels, leashes, collars, treats and toys.

MCHS can be reached by emailing marshallcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com. More information can also be obtained by calling 936-8300.

