‘Helping without hurting’ class offered free at Church of the Heartland

Debbie Banghart and Bridget Harner will be teaching ‘Helping without hurting’ at Church of the Heartland (COH) Plymouth campus on Sat., Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).

Banghart and Harner will be sharing their knowledge, wisdom and passion for helping others without enabling and the importance of setting healthy boundaries when providing help to those in need.

Banghart has worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) in St. Joseph County for over five years.

She was a court appointed special advocate (CASA) previous to that and worked with a number of service providers.

Those experiences provided Banghart with personal experience dealing with families in need.

Harner has worked with struggling students and their families for over 20 years.

She gained a lot of experience at ‘Hope Rescue Mission’ with the job training crew as a job training coach and from her time working at ‘The Crossroads’.

Harner has coupled her experience and wisdom with extensive research on the topic of poverty and effective solutions.

Harner addressed the definition of poverty, “When you ask people ‘How do you define what it is to be poor or suffer in poverty?’. The answers vary but you will hear a lot of ‘loneliness’, ‘despair’, ‘hopelessness’, and ‘shame’. What they are really saying is ‘I need a friend. Someone to stand beside me and walk alongside me and help me.’ That is what usually opens the door to the help that they need.”

That is the focus of this outreach, time.

Harner shared that the approach is based on friendship, relationships, and support. “Being that bridge over that gap, the bridge they have experienced being poor. Every situation varies. It doesn’t matter whose ‘fault it is’ or who may be to ‘blame’. The results are the same and people still need help fixing it.”

Banghart shared that true success comes from more than monetary donations, “We love to help with the things we need to. But we don’t have an endless supply of financial resources to meet temporary needs. We want to help link people with the right resources. We don’t want volunteers working harder to help than the recipient is working to achieve success. We want to put forth equal effort and walk with them through their journey. We will help if they want help breaking that cycle.”

Harner explained that the class will explore specific strategies. “We are going to learn specific strategies, focused strategies that will help those who are struggling in our community. To see what we can do to better their entire situation; because poverty limits opportunities. Our goal is to be the bridge that gets them over that gap, to earn a living wage, where they do have more opportunities.”

Banghart explained the importance of setting healthy boundaries, “It’s a matter of understanding that you have to put boundaries in place. You cannot just go out and help people and give them everything they say they want. Part of our strategy is to perform an intake and perform a needs assessment with families. What are the actual needs? Set up some goals and strategies, empower the people who need help, and the people who are helping with this ministry to be able to help people, to build an actual relationship and show some fruit.”

Banghart emphasized the importance of understanding three very different perspectives; poverty, middle class and wealthy.

“I help people understand what poverty mentality looks like. There is a bridge provided by that understanding alone that helps communicate better with people who are in need. Once you are out helping people, you also may experience secondary trauma. You may end up experiencing stress from helping. It is important to avoid burn out. I see a lot of that.”

Harner shared the importance of restoring a sense of meaning and purpose in life and not only survival.

“We want to restore hope. To instill the realization that they can get out of the situation they are in. We have seen it happen over and over. That’s one of the first barriers we have to overcome.”

Banghart emphasized, “When you shield people from consequences nothing changes. When you enable people over and over again they are not motivated to change.”

Harner emphasized, “When you care more about someone’s success than they do themselves it is time to take a break for a little bit. Let them take some ownership and see what happens. There are times they will take ownership. Others don’t. The success stories make it all worth it.”

Led by Pastor Chris Miller, COH began an outreach to the Red Rock Inn and the Economy Inn in November.

Volunteers went to both locations and sang carols while inviting families to register their children for the ‘Christmas Store’ which was held at the church in December.

Miller shared that what she discovered was that residents needed purpose more than they needed gifts.

As was initially planned, Miller and her team are moving forward with what they hope will be a life changing ministry for those who have fallen on hard times.

Their desire is that by continued fellowship and true friendship, people who want to break through the barriers of poverty and misfortune will be able to do so with a helping hand and God’s love.

Harner shared, “Isolation is the biggest barrier. It is a beautiful thing that people want to reach out to those suffering at Red Rock and Economy Inn. Some of them have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own. Others may be suffering at their own hand. But they are still people. They are still lonely and isolated. Let’s change that. Let’s actually do what Jesus would do in deed and not word only. Thoughts and prayers are not going to do a lot at this point. They need real people.”

Harner continued, “That’s why helping like this takes dedication. It takes time to gain trust and be welcomed in. We don’t expect this to happen over night. If it does, that’s great! We just know that to continue to do nothing is senseless when we have seen this work for others and we want to do it here. We have experienced that this works.”

Miller’s heart was equally focused on those who needed help and those were giving help.

Though this training was primarily offered to address the needs of those volunteers and to prepare them for the outreach ministry to Red Rock Inn and Economy Inn, Miller confirmed that all are welcome to attend and find out more.

The training will be interactive.

The three hours will be broken up with breaks and group sessions.

Registration is free and online at Church of Heartland Plymouth Campus Facebook page.

COH is not limited the number of people welcome to registration and have not placed a deadline on registration.

Registration can be done via Facebook at Church of the Heartland Plymouth and at www.churchoftheheartland.com.

Church of the Heartland has campuses located in Plymouth, Bourbon, Starke County, Logansport, LaPorte, Rochester and Winimac. The Plymouth Campus is located at 705 East Jefferson St., Plymouth.