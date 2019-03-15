‘Celebrate and Support Our Troops’ fundraiser April 11 for Operation Quiet Comfort

The 8th annual “Celebrate & Support Our Troops” fundraising dinner and auction will be held April 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 650 Columbus Dr. in Plymouth.

All proceeds will benefit Operation: Quiet Comfort (OQC).

This will be a delicious pork dinner with sides and dessert.

The program for the evening will include opportunities to learn more about OQC.

There will be a silent auction and a live auction with outstanding items to bid on.

Operation: Quiet Comfort was established in July 2004 for the purpose of honoring and comforting members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are injured while serving in harm’s way, and to provide support to the medical staff who care for them.

This is done mainly by sending an average of 40 large care packages each month to military medical units overseas to be distributed to those in need and to remind them that a grateful nation truly cares.

OQC is a non-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers across the United States and funded solely through donations.

Currently most purchasing and all packing and shipping take place in Plymouth with the help of many volunteers.

Volunteers meet on the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. EDT at the home of Ken and Jan Houin 17671 13th Rd. Plymouth.

There are multiple opportunities to assist with this event by donating your time, talent or resources.

If you or anyone you know would like to contribute in any way please contact Ken or Jan Houin.

You may donate auction items; be recognized as a sponsor with a monetary donation of $100 or more; invite your friends and buy your tickets to attend.

Individual tickets are $25 per person or you can reserve a table of 8 for $200.

Tickets are available at WTCA Radio Station, A.S.K. for Flowers, Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, and H & R Block in Bremen.

For more information contact Jan Houin at janh@operationquietcomfort.com or phone 574-936-1424.

This is an excellent opportunity to honor our veterans and support our troops.

