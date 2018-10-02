‘Alice in Wonderland’ voted county's best-loved novel

‘Alice in Wonderland’ was voted best-loved novel in the Great Marshall County Read on Saturday. Scott Shaffer operated the drone that captured the final vote which took place in Centennial Park and conducted video interviews for the grand finale.

Plymouth Public Library (PPL) Marketing Coordinator Angela Resendez organized several events meant to re-ignite the love of reading in Marshall County. The endeavor was initiated by PBS through a grant awarded to libraries across the nation.

Resendez spent weeks inviting Marshall County to vote for their favorite of the 100 books chosen by way of national survey to compete in the PBS Great American Read. The top 10 best loved novels in Marshall County were: ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘1984’, ‘Charlotte’s Web’, ‘Chronicles of Narnia’, ‘The Help’, ‘The Giver’, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, ‘Anne of Green Gables’, ‘The Book Thief’, and ‘Pride & Prejudice’.

PPL director Heather Baron was not surprised that ‘Alice in Wonderland’ took first place for Marshall County. “The books from our childhood stick with us. Children’s books hold a special place in your heart unlike any adult book ever could.”

Resendez and Baron agreed that the characters of Alice continue to hold significance throughout adult life and that understanding of Alice’s journey broadens as we age bringing ever increasing value to the classic written by C.S. Lewis.

Resendez expresses her gratitude for all who participated in the events. “We cannot thank everyone enough.”

This was the final activity scheduled for the Great American Read at a local level. Resendez encouraged the community to keep watching the PBS programs leading up to the final revelation of America’s best loved novel.