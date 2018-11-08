‘The play’s the thing’ this weekend in Bremen: BHS presenting ‘The Trial of the Wicked Witch’ Saturday and Sunday

It’s show time this weekend at Bremen High School.

The school will present “The Trial of the Wicked Witch” as its fall play. It is directed by Teresa King, a guidance/language arts teacher at BHS.

The shows are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bowen Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and available at the door.

