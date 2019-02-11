‘The library is clean’: CUTPL renovations in final stages

Yellow tape blocks the stairs and signs remain on the windows, indicating the lower level of the Culver Union Township Public Library is closed to the public as renovations continue, putting the pieces back into place after some mold growth was discovered in the microform reader/printer and on some materials in the local history/genealogy section in September.

CUTPL Director Colleen McCarty acted quickly to assess the situation last fall.

After consulting with CUTPL Board trustee Karen Boland, who has a background in microbiology, McCarty called in SERVPRO of Marshall County; upon their recommendation, McCarty then called ACM Lab in South Bend to test the air quality due to the excessive humidity.

Jason Ganser, an environmental engineer at ACM, recommended that McCarty have dehumidifiers placed in the basement of the Library.

The humidity is an issue McCarty and the CUTPL Board addressed prior to the mold growth.

