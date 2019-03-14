‘A fancy event for casual people’: Bremen Boys and Girls Club celebrates 10th fundraiser with dueling pianos, auction

This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Bremen is changing up its annual fundraiser by incorporating dueling pianos, auctions and mashed potato martini glasses.

The event, which will take place in St. Isidore Hall starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, will cost $50 to attend, or $300 for groups of eight.

Program Director Tami Slaven said the club has been doing a March Madness-themed event for years, but they decided to change things up for their 10th year with the new whimsical — yet erring on the side of fancy — theme.

“We’ve been brainstorming since October, and we have since changed it to Dueling Pianos, which I don’t believe anyone has done as entertainment in Bremen,” Slaven said. “We’ve done our homework. We have two guys coming who are going to be doing the dueling pianos, and then we’re just going to have a silent and live auction while the entertainment is going on.”

But Slaven emphasized that there is no dress code for the event.

Going? Here’s what you need to know:

5 p.m., March 16

St. Isidore Hall, 803 W. Bike St.

$50 per ticket, or $300 for a table of eight

