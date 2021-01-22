You've been fired. There's a lump in your throat, your fists are clenched and you're somehow resisting the overwhelming temptation to punch a hole in the wall (a la Andy Bernard from "The Office") on your way out.
Being fired will never be easy or enjoyable. But there are a few things you can do after it's happened to make sure that you act with the utmost poise and professionalism — and that you bounce back even better than before.
1. Take a deep breath
Do your best to keep your composure. Storming out of the office with a string of curse words and both of your middle fingers up in the air really won't do you (or your reputation) any favors.
2. Analyze the "why"
Now it's time to take a magnifying glass to the situation and determine where things went wrong. Was it something you did, such as failing to heed your boss' repeated warnings about showing up late? Or is it due to a change happening within the company, such as restructuring or downsizing?
Taking a hard look at your circumstances can be brutal, but it's an important thing to do before moving on — especially if there are personal changes you need to make before jumping into a new gig.
Plus, getting to the root of the problem now will make it easier to explain your termination when it comes up in future job interviews.
3. Polish up
We all have the tendency to let our personal branding slide a bit (when's the last time you dusted off your resume or LinkedIn profile?) when we're employed. So it's time to knock off those cobwebs.
Brush up your resume, making sure to change your recent employment dates and switch those responsibilities to past tense. Craft a new cover letter that describes what challenges you're eager to undertake. And make sure you polish up your LinkedIn profile.
You want to make sure you're ready to go if someone in your network has word of an open job that's a good fit for you.
4. Spread the word
Speaking of your network, it's time to announce that you're job searching. Your web of connections can be a huge asset when you're looking for new opportunities.
Set up a coffee date with a connection you haven't met with in a while or send a quick email to that well-connected friend of yours. Simply let them know that you're searching for a new challenge, and that you'd love if they let you know when they hear of great opportunities you might be a fit for.
5. Keep your skills sharp
The job search process can take a while — this you already know. Shift your attention to finding ways to keep your skills sharp. Join an industry association or group. Volunteer to help out with a community organization. Take an online course to learn something new.
Not only are these things great resume boosters, but they'll demonstrate that you're willing to take initiative to better yourself (even though you could use that free time to just sit on the couch).
