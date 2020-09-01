Marson International (Marson), a state-of-the-art tube fabricator, announced plans today to expand its Elkhart operations. The company, which has more than doubled its team over the last five years, plans on creating up to 25 new Hoosier jobs by the end of 2023.
"The continued growth and expansion from companies like Marson demonstrates Indiana’s positive economic momentum and strong workforce pipeline," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "It's exciting to see another Indiana-grown company expanding and thriving right here in their home state, even in the midst of challenging times. We look forward to supporting their success for years to come.”
Marson will invest $2 million to expand its Elkhart manufacturing operations at 3230 Magnum Dr., installing new machinery to ramp up production and improve operational efficiencies. The enhanced facility will also allow Marson to meet increased demand across the U.S. for its tubing fabrication services, which range from rapid prototyping, including low- and mid-volume production, to high-volume runs requiring manufacturing cells.
Marson operates three locations in Elkhart, with additional facilities at 1001 Sako Court and 822 Middlebury St. The company, which employs approximately 95 associates in Elkhart, plans to begin hiring in August for positions in engineering, sales and production. Interested applicants may send resumes to employment@marsonintl.com.
"We're excited to deepen our roots in Indiana and make this investment in the Elkhart community," said Jason Newburn, founder and vice president of Marson. "This investment will allow us to increase our production and increase our offerings to customers. With Indiana being a manufacturing-focused state with a highly-skilled workforce, this couldn't be a better location for us to continue to grow."
Founded in 2002, Marson works closely with customers in a variety of industries including automotive, recreational vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural, marine, mass transit and power generation. The company's capabilities include bending, fabricating and tube lasering from 1/2 inch to 8-inch outside diameter (OD).
"We're excited Marson is continuing to expand right here in Elkhart," said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. "The company offers quality career opportunities for Elkhart’s talented workforce and is a great community partner. We look forward to their continued growth and success."
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Marson International LLC up to $125,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once investments are made. The city of Elkhart supports the project at the request of the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County.
About Marson International
Marson International is a state of the art tube fabricator with two facilities centrally located in Elkhart Indiana. Using the newest technology and highest level of quality control Marson can meet all your tube fabrication needs. Started in 2002 Marson has become a leader in large and small diameter tube fabrication for a diverse customer base. Marson works closely with customers in many different markets: Gas and Diesel Chassis, Recreational Vehicle Industry, Power Generation, Mass Transit, Construction Machinery, Agricultural and the Marine Industry to name a few. For more information, visit www.marsonintl.com.
About IEDC
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov.