PLYMOUTH — Early in his career, Rocky Talcott was a traveler. In 1977, he decided to start his own company in Plymouth. Forty-four years later and Rocky is still serving the area by offering a variety of floor options in residential and commercial buildings.
His path to Plymouth didn’t start 44-years ago. In fact, Rocky has been in the industry for 50-years.
“I started in 1970 with Color Tile,” Rocky said. Originally from South Bend, his career saw him travel to Omaha, Neb. to Toledo, Ohio before returning to South Bend to run the second oldest store in the chain of Color Tile Stores.
Parting ways with Color Tile, Rocky helped a friend set up a flooring store in South Bend. After a year there, he came down to Plymouth, found a building he liked, and the rest was history. The Floor Store and More has changed locations in the last four decades, but it’s always called Plymouth its home.
Located at 116 N. Michigan St., the store is nestled in the heart of Plymouth.
When you walk into the store, you’ll discover exactly what Rocky has to offer. This includes a large selection of carpet, ceramic tiles, hardwood flooring, vinyl flooring, laminate flooring, and window blinds. According to Rocky, one of the more popular installations that they do is the ceramic walk-in shower.
There’s always challenges in running a business. As most small business owners have learned over the last year, the pandemic has not been an exception.
Rocky, like most stores at that time, closed in late March 2020 because of the governor’s orders. The Floor Store and More opened back up six weeks later in May.
“There are difficult times for people in businesses and some have had a lot more difficult times than others, but you have to stay on your toes and you have to think ahead and you have to stay up with the times,” Rocky advised.
Besides window blinds, the ‘more’ part of the store’s name also includes cutting and selling precious and semi-precious gemstones. He has been an expert gem cutter for many years.
To celebrate 44 years of service, the store is holding an anniversary sale with plenty of discounts for various products. For instance, custom window blinds are up to 50% off.
For more information about The Floor Store and More, visit their downtown location, Facebook Page, or www.floorstoreandmore.com. The store is open from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.