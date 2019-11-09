CULVER — “By the Lake” Holiday Bazaar celebrates 20 years in Culver this November. Organizers Connie Overmyer and Lois Curtis are excited about the strength of the event and the continued development of area crafters and artists.
The ladies were inspired to organize the event because each had a flare for a certain craft. Alone, none of the women produced enough to sustain an event individually, together they could.
Overmyer said, “We thought, maybe we should get together and try to have a craft show and pull in other crafters.”
Mike Overmyer, Connie’s husband, came up with the idea to call it “By the Lake.”
Connie continued, “We have about ten crafters who come in and each have their own table. This is our twentieth year. The event is doing well and going strong.”
Initially, it was mainly local teachers who participated in the event. Curtis explained, “Teachers couldn’t do it anymore because of their workload. That’s when we started picking up other people. There are a lot of talented people in this town.”
The event will be held at the Culver Depot on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mike Overmyer will be baking homemade cookies and serving cider, free of charge to add to the holiday spirit. Mike smiled, “It enhances the shopping experience.”
Local jeweler Xenia Czifrik is a regular vendor at the bazaar. She started years ago at the bazaar making all natural lip balm and organic lotion from their farm.
Connie Overmyer creates woodcraft and crocks. She also repurposes items she finds for a bargain at yard sales and thrift stores. Curtis makes Christmas Trees made from grape vines.
Curtis and Overmyer send about a hundred invitations to the event every year. The event is open to the public. The cards are mailed out as a festive reminder to those who share their address by signing the guest book the year prior, but are not required to attend.
Christmas music plays in the background. In years past, carolers sang live. Curtis said that visitors come from Lafayette and Indianapolis.
The bazaar is held intentionally in early November. Curtis said, “By December a lot of people have their holiday shopping done.”
Overmyer said, “Christmas Club checks are released the last week of September. You want to start your events early. You want to purchase the hard to find or high demand gifts as early as possible.”
For more information on the event or how to participate next year, contact Curtis at 574-842-2308 or Overmyer at 574-855-0563.